Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DAX opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

