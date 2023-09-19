Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ DAX opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.89.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF
About Global X Dax Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Dax Germany ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.