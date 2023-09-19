First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

FR stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

