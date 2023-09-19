Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
