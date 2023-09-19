Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Further Reading

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

