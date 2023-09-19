Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Delek US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

