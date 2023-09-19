Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

