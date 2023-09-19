FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,764.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

