FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,764.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
DBMBF stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
