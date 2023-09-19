Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Increases By 8.0%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,772 shares of company stock worth $4,664,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

