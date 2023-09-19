Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.