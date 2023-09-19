Ignite Planners LLC Has $223,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

