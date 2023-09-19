Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

