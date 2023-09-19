Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3234 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $92.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

