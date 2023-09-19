Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4053 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

