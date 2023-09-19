Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PUI opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

