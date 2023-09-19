Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1269 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IHYF stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.