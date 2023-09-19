Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1269 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IHYF stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.