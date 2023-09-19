Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTF stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4,195.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

