Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $36.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

