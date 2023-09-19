Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.