Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $411,591.66

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $411,591.66 and $2,013.13 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,141.47 or 1.00034753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001666 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $867.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

