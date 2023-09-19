Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $12,828.74 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,132.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00248243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00806681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00544995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00117144 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,665,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

