Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

OHI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

