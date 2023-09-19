Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) vs. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Financial Review

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acer and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Logitech International 3 6 1 0 1.80

Logitech International has a consensus price target of $70.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Logitech International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Acer.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44 Logitech International $4.54 billion 2.49 $364.58 million $2.01 35.61

This table compares Acer and Logitech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Acer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 7.50% 19.75% 12.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Logitech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Logitech International beats Acer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; operates platform for client service and products sale; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. In addition, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

