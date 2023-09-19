Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $179.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

