Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,531,000 after buying an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

