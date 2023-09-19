Reviewing Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 5.47 $171.04 million $2.91 21.68

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Abacus Life and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72% Cohen & Steers 28.16% 46.02% 25.74%

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

