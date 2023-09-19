Financial Review: Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) versus Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.58 $44.06 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.25 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stagecoach Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 3 0 2.40

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Stagecoach Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

