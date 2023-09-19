Financial Survey: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 29.33% 5.75% 3.27% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.72 $482.86 million $2.14 29.18 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $96.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 7 0 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.