Financial Review: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSomnus and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Given ProSomnus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

This table compares ProSomnus and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -48.65% Acutus Medical -221.30% -67.47% -34.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $19.39 million 0.91 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.09 -$39.62 million ($1.51) -0.40

ProSomnus has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Volatility & Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSomnus beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus



ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Acutus Medical



Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

