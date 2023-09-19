Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

