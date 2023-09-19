Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.07.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

