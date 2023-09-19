Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,000 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

