Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 19,425 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GDS by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $340.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

