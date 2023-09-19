Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,781 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

