Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Down 0.4 %

Tidewater stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,632. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.