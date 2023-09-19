Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $818,000 Stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

