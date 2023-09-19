Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $166,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

