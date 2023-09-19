Foundry Partners LLC Buys 8,394 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Snap-on worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Snap-on stock opened at $260.69 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,761. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.