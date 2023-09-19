Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,562 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.