Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,305 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 2.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $38,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

