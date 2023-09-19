Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 68.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 982,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

