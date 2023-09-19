iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

