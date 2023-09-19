Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.7% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2 %

PM stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.