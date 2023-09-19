VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 151.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.