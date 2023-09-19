Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Croda International Trading Down 1.6 %

COIHY opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($81.75) to GBX 6,500 ($80.52) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($81.75) to GBX 6,300 ($78.04) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($81.75) to GBX 6,800 ($84.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($84.23) to GBX 5,600 ($69.37) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

