Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,242,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

