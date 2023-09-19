Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

