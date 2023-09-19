Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Professional Diversity Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.