Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

SWBI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 893,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

