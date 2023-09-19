Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,665,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.4 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

