Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,665,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.4 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
About Concordia Financial Group
