Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head to Head Review

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lexaria Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.54%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 29.45 -$7.27 million ($1.13) -0.81 Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 193.61 -$38.70 million ($0.90) -1.88

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexaria Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -2,021.70% -123.99% -114.21% Cardiff Oncology -9,627.43% -39.40% -35.75%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. Its DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and various cannabinoids. The company's DehydraTECH technology evaluates for a variety of therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, dementia, and diabetes. It is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.