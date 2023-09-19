Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,174,168,000,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

